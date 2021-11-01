Police investigating after minor is shot and taken to hospital in Johnston County
A minor was shot early Monday morning in Smithfield and taken to the hospital.
The shooting took place around 6:20 a.m. near Furlong Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Smithfield Police Department said in a news release.
Multiple media outlets reported the child was a 15-year-old boy. Capt. R. Sheppard declined to say how old the victim was.
The minor was taken to the hospital and with a serious, but non-life-threatening injury.
The Police Department asks anyone with information to contact investigators at 919-934-2121 or anonymously at 919-989-8835 and http://www.smithfield-nc.com/page/policeanonymoustip.