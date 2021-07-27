Police investigating after missing woman's body found in Dayton last week

Jul. 27—Riverside police are investigating after a missing woman's body was found in Dayton Wednesday.

Brooke McCullough, 27, was found in a field in the 3400 block of Nancy Avenue near Gilsey Avenue around 7 p.m., according to a Dayton police incident report.

Two days earlier, she'd been reported missing to Riverside police.

"Our detective section immediately began looking into the circumstances," said Riverside Major Matthew Sturgeon.

Detectives filed search warrants for McCullough's cell phone records and also used information her family provided from the Find My Friends and Life360 phone apps.

"Unfortunately, the investigation lead to the discovery of her body in west Dayton on July 21st at approximately 1900 hours," Sturgeon said.

Dayton police were called to the scene to assist Riverside police, according the incident report.

Preliminary reports indicate McCullough died from an overdose, Sturgeon said, but the Montgomery County Coroner's Office has not ruled an official cause of death at this time.

Once the toxicology reports are in and the coroner's office can make a ruling, the case will likely turn into an abuse of a corpse investigation.

"It is unlikely she died where the body was discovered," Sturgeon said. "Currently we have a missing persons case that unfortunately [led] to this person being discovered deceased. Until to coroner rules officially we continue to work the investigation."