Police investigating Monday morning discovery of woman's body

Jan. 31—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was found deceased on the 1100 block of Colquitt Alley Monday morning.

Police said a 26-year-old black female was found dead in the alley. According to the preliminary investigation, police officials say it appears the victim died from a head injury. However, the official cause of death is pending an autopsy report.

An initial attempt to reach Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler via telephone instructed the Herald to contact Deputy Coroner Judge Ash. Ash said around 2:30 p.m. that no determination of cause of death nor identification of the victim was being released at that time.

However, Fowler later returned the call and said the victim, still unidentified late Monday afternoon, had apparently died from a gunshot to the head.

"We're still going through the process of getting the body to the crime lab for an autopsy and notifying next of kin, but I expect this will be a murder case," the coroner said.