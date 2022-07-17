Police investigating after more than 50 shots fired outside Capitol Hill nightclub

Police are investigating after more than 50 shots were fired outside of a nightclub in Capitol Hill early Sunday, leaving one man injured and causing damage to several businesses in the area.

At about 2:30 a.m., SPD officers in a patrol car at the intersection of Boren Avenue and Pine Street reportedly heard gunshots coming from the 1200 block of Pine Street.

Police saw vehicles leaving the area and people near a nightclub hiding behind cars, but they found no victims.

About 15 minutes later, a 35-year-old man arrived at Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg.

After speaking with him, police learned he had been shot near the nightclub.

A short time later, a 33-year-old man went to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his arm but refused to tell police precisely where he was when he had been shot. Detectives are still investigating whether he was involved in this shooting.

Detectives with SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit and patrol officers processed the scene for evidence and recovered more than 50 shell casings from several sites around the block. Police also found an apparent ghost gun and two cars with ballistic damage.

Several businesses in the area now have thousands of dollars in damage to their windows as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

This is an ongoing investigation.