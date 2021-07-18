Police investigating Motel 6 shooting

Jul. 18—Rochester Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting outside a motel that left one woman injured.

At 2:12 a.m., officers responded to the Motel 6 at 2107 West Frontage Road for shots fired. Police said one woman inside a room was shot in the upper back and transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it appears one of the motel rooms was the target, and that multiple people may have been responsible for the shooting.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident and are investigating.