Deadly Lake Merritt shooting tied to SF gangs, police say
Police officials say the deadly weekend shooting at Lake Merritt that killed a man and wounded seven others was not random, and is tied to San Francisco gangs.
Police say all six surviving shooting victims are in stable condition. The department says it's possible other suspects are still out there, and a reward of $40,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Three people have died and five are wounded after shots rang out at a party with up to 100 people in Richmond late Sunday night. Police say the shooting was "targeted" and no arrests have been made.
A Buddhist temple in Fremont, Calif., is suing the city for racial discrimination, denial of religious freedom and invasion of privacy over armed “raids” into the site that allegedly reached the owner’s home and did not spare her makeup kit. How the dispute started: Fremont city officials say that the Temple of 1001 Buddhas on Mill Creek Road has several structures that do not meet building codes and were built without proper permits. Fremont started investigating the temple in 2017 following a complaint of unpermitted construction, according to city spokesperson Geneva Bosques.
Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark was arrested Sunday night for felony illegal possession of a firearm, TMZ.com reports. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department jail records show Clark remains behind bars with bail set at $35,000. Clark was driving a Lamborghini SUV when he was pulled over for a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles. Police [more]
Update: Police say there is a seventh victim in Saturday's deadly Lake Merritt shooting in Oakland after showing up to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The woman is listed in stable condition.
Willow fire has claimed more than 2,400 acres of dry landscape, putting historical sites and ranches at risk Bixby Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, California. More than 2,400 acres have burned in Monterey county. Photograph: Nic Coury/AP Firefighters are battling to contain a wildfire that erupted near Big Sur last week, as the flames continue to engulf the dry California landscape and threaten historical sites, cabins, and ranches. More than 2,400 acres have burned in Monterey county since th
Turns out our parents are a huge influence when it comes to how we manage money as adults—the good and the bad. Here are some ways to identify those bad habits and build better ones to pass down to your own kids.
We shouldn't let tenants get evicted while the state sits on billions of dollars in federal rental assistance. A moratorium on evictions needs to be extended.
The suspect seen in a viral San Francisco Walgreens heist video and caught in the act of another attempted theft has been arrested by police.
Police say the suspect forced two workers into a car in the parking lot and ordered one of them to drive.
Brandon Crawford is well on his way to the best offensive season of his career.
The Cleveland Browns plan to push for a Super Bowl this year and beyond but their list of free agents after this season is a long one.
It is not the first time Chou had posted photos of his daughter in her creative space to his 6.1 million followers.
Edison Mora, a minor leaguer in the San Francisco Giants organization, gives girlfriend Laura Torres a subtle signal every time he steps to the plate.
While we were all locked down, wineries were busy devising fabulous new spaces to sip old favorites and discover new ones.
Princess Latifa has appeared in a photo with a British teacher in a Spanish airport, four months after claiming she was imprisoned after being kidnapped by her billionaire father, the ruler of Dubai. The 35-year-old princess wore a mask in the photo posted on Monday by Sioned Taylor, a Royal Navy veteran and Dubai-based teacher, captioned “Great European holiday with Latifa. We’re having fun exploring!” Responding to a comment asking about Princess Latifa, Ms Taylor replied "She is great" with a
Cruise operator Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) has partnered with Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen for home delivery of Guy’s burger joint offerings. Through the agreement, Guy’s Burger Joint offerings will be available to order via popular food delivery apps like Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, Grubhub, Bite Squad, and Waitr. The cost is $11.99 with free delivery via select apps. “When it comes to righteous food offerings, my friends at Carnival are the real deal, so it’s great to be able to bring par
This has been a tough year for A's lefty Jess Luzardo.
Scotland hero Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of their final group game at EURO 2020 due to a positive COVID-19 test.