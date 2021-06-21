Deadly Lake Merritt shooting tied to SF gangs, police say

NextShark

A Buddhist temple in Fremont, Calif., is suing the city for racial discrimination, denial of religious freedom and invasion of privacy over armed “raids” into the site that allegedly reached the owner’s home and did not spare her makeup kit. How the dispute started: Fremont city officials say that the Temple of 1001 Buddhas on Mill Creek Road has several structures that do not meet building codes and were built without proper permits. Fremont started investigating the temple in 2017 following a complaint of unpermitted construction, according to city spokesperson Geneva Bosques.