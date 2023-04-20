Police investigating after multiple 7-Eleven stores robbed overnight in King County

Three 7-Eleven stores in King County were robbed at gunpoint from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Auburn police reported the first incident just before midnight. A spokesperson with the department says two masked men walked into the store around 11:56 p.m., one of which had a gun. They held the cashier at gunpoint, took money from the register, and took off in a white Kia.

The second robbery took place at a 7-Eleven in Renton on 108th Street. Renton police said they received a report from a third party that two men walked into the store with a gun, demanding cash from the register. Police said the two made off with $300 in cash and $1,500 worth of tobacco products. Like the Auburn robbery, the getaway vehicle was a white SUV.

The final robbery took place at the Federal Way location off 288th Street. Police say two masked men, one with a gun, entered the business and stole cash from the register and merchandise. The two got away in a white Kia Sorento before officers arrived. It is not clear how much was taken.

A spokesperson with Federal Way police says while there are similarities in each of these robberies, it is not clear if they are connected.

Police are still looking for the suspects in each of the robberies. If you have any information, call the Renton, Auburn, or Federal Way police departments. Crime Stoppers is also accepting information on these cases.