Police investigating multiple car break-ins in Westmoreland County

Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating multiple smash-and-grab car break-ins at several county parks.

“This is the first time I’ve heard like anything here,” Amanda Derek said.

Parkgoers like Amanda Derek said hearing about the brazen thefts from parked cars at Twin Lakes Park is making her rethink what she’s leaving behind.

“I probably — definitely — won’t leave stuff in my car anymore if that’s going to be happening,” Derek said.

“For a long time it was unlocked cars, and now it’s escalated. Forced entry wasn’t the norm for a long time, and now it is,” Park Police Chief Henry Fontana said.

Victims are coming back to find their car windows’ glass shattered and their cars rummaged through.

Park Police said they’ve had a handful of car break-ins over the last couple days.

Two were reported on Sunday at Cedar Creek and Twin Lakes Park.

Then again, on Wednesday, three cars were hit at Twin Lakes Park, right in broad daylight.

“The middle of the day? Yeah, that’s crazy. You’d think it would be nighttime,” Derek said.

“These crimes are quick,” Fontana explained, adding that thieves usually commit these smash-and-grab robberies after seeing valuables inside of cars. “(It) takes seconds, and they’re on their way.”

The crime appears to be more widespread. Penn Township police told Channel 11 the department had two victims hit Wednesday at the municipal park.

Murrysville had one victim on Sunday at the community park.

Investigators believe they are likely all connected, and they are encouraging people to be mindful of your belongings.

“The advice is, put that in your trunk or something like that, and if you see something, say something. Somebody is close.”

Park Police are checking the surrounding area for surveillance video for any possible suspects.

