Police investigating multiple daytime thefts in Greensburg

Taylor Spirito
·1 min read

Police are investigating after multiple thefts were reported in Greensburg.

According to police, a white female was seen at a Pheple Federal Credit Union in Greensburg just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 7, where she fraudulently withdrew $1,400.

Police said she was driving a Dodge Charger that was possibly a rental car.

Police also said she used a stolen driver’s license from the victim to gain access to the bank account. The license and account information were reported stolen on Aug. 17.

The Westmoreland County Park Police have had a series of daylight thefts from vehicles in all of the Westmoreland County Parks.

According to police, suspects will smash a passenger side window on a car, grab any bag or purse that can be seen and then flee.

Police have been investigating multiple locations where stolen personal information is being used to buy items.

