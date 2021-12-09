Police investigating after multiple fights break out at A.C. Flora High School

Police are investigating after multiple fights broke out at A.C. Flora High School on Wednesday.

The fights, captured on video and posted to social media, show several brawls erupting at various places outside school buildings. In one video, what appears to be a teacher and a deputy sheriff intervene to break up fights.

Richland 1 spokeswoman Karen York confirmed several teachers were involved in breaking up fights, but didn’t say whether any teachers were assaulted in the process. School authorities and police are investigating, York said.

“Students who choose to engage in fighting will face the most severe school consequences possible and law enforcement will be involved,” Flora Principal Susan Childs said in a message to parents. “Students who encourage fights by running toward the situation or videoing a fight may also be recommended for expulsion.”

There was an allegation of a gun on campus, but when police searched they did not find any weapons, according to a message from Childs. Someone wrote the words “do not come to school on Dec. 9th” on a bathroom wall, but school authorities and police say it is not a credible threat, according to Childs’ message.

As a result of the incidents, A.C. Flora will have an increased police presence on campus for the next several days, according to Childs’ message.