Police investigating ‘multiple’ people shot at northwest Atlanta home

Atlanta police are responding to a home where multiple people have been shot.

Police said the shooting happened at a home off Adkins Road in northwest Atlanta sometime after 10 a.m. Police have not confirmed the number of victims or their conditions.

There is no word on if anyone has been taken into custody but police told Channel 2 Action News that this is not an active shooter situation.

Channel 2 Action News has a crew on their way to the scene. We will bring you live updates on C h annel 2 Action News at Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

IN OTHER NEWS