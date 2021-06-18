Police investigating multiple scenes in death of 13-year-old girl at Manchester apartment building

Jun. 18—MANCHESTER — Police are investigating multiple scenes related to the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found this morning at an apartment building on Olcott Street.

Police Lt. Ryan Shea said during a morning press conference that police would maintain a presence in the area of The South Adams apartment complex where the girl's body was found around 8:30 a.m. Her body was found in the basement of the complex, which was described as a "common area" for apartment tenants.

Shea did not release the name of the girl but said her mother reported her missing Thursday around 8:30 p.m. It is unknown if the girl lived in the apartment complex.

Police radio calls indicated that a suspect was in custody, but Shea clarified during the press conference that no arrest had been made as of 11 a.m.

Shea said there's currently an investigation underway to determine the girl's cause of death, and police were waiting to process crime scenes and medical examiner reports. The Manchester Police Department is working with the state police Major Crimes Unit and other agencies during the investigation.

Shea said the Police Department is expected to release more information later today. He called it an "ongoing, fluid investigation with multiple scenes," that need to be analyzed. He did not say whether the neighborhood should be on alert.

Police will remain at the scene throughout day, and Shea said officers are doing everything they can to collect surveillance video or other potential resources that could help in the investigation.

Shea said officers have spoken to the family of the girl and hope to question anyone who may have been with her last night or seen anything of note in the area.

The girl's death has not been classified as a homicide at this point, Shea said shortly after 11 a.m.

"We doing everything we can to uncover the circumstances as to what happened," Shea said. "This is a tragic situation for our community."

