Police are investigating multiple threats to schools in Hampton Roads

Local police departments are investigating threats to multiple schools throughout Hampton Roads.

One school, Green Run Elementary, went on lockdown Wednesday because of a safety concern in the neighborhood unrelated to the school, Virginia Beach schools spokeswoman Natalie Allen said.

Other schools in the region are not in lockdown but some have an increased police presence today because of the threats.

Virginia Beach is investigating threats made to two schools, Allen said: Green Run High and Kempsville High.

Tuesday, Hampton police arrested a man for making threats to Phoebus High School.

Nedko Ivanov Coon, 20, from Newport News, is charged with one count of threats of violence involving a school, Hampton police said. Cpl. Ernest Williams, a spokesman for Hampton police, said the threat was not credible but there was increased security at all Hampton schools on Tuesday as a result.

There have been no threats to Hampton schools today, school spokesperson Carolyn Bowers said.

School and law enforcement officials said this is a common situation after school shootings.

“When incidents such as the shooting at Heritage High School happen, it is not uncommon for there to be an uptick in reports and rumors of threats to school communities,” Allen said.

The threats have come on social media and some of the posts are the same ones that have been shared previously, Waters Middle Principal Craig Harris told Portsmouth families. Posts reviewed by the Pilot also showed similarities, with a different school’s name posted on the same photo.

Elsewhere:

Chesapeake is investigating a threat to Western Branch High School, according to an email sent to parents Tuesday night. There is no evidence of a credible threat, administrators said. The school has extra police on-site today.

Norfolk is investigating threats to an unknown number of schools, according to an email sent to staff Wednesday. Social media posts reviewed by the Pilot name three schools. District officials could not be reached for comment.

Portsmouth is investigating threats to Churchland and Waters middle schools.

Lyndon German, Jane Harper and Ali Sullivan contributed to this story.

