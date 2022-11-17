Police investigating multiple Wednesday night shootings

Nov. 17—Falls Police patrol officers and detectives are investigating two separate shooting incidents Wednesday night.

The first occurred around 8 p.m. in the area of 22nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue. A patrol officer, out on an unrelated call, reported hearing gunshots near his location.

Police dispatchers then told responding officers that they had "multiple 911 callers" reporting that they had heard gunfire coming from the area.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a woman, who had been standing on a second-floor porch of a home, had been struck in the leg by a gunshot. The woman was taken to the hospital and police said her wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers and Crime Scene Unit detectives collected an undisclosed number of spent shell casings nearby and a glass door, leading into the home off the second-story porch appeared to have been shattered by bullets.

An hour later, around 9 p.m., officers responded to a second shooting in the area of 11th and North Avenue. Initial reports from the scene indicated that two women, who had been sitting in a car had been shot there. One victim sustained a gunshot wound to her chest, while the second woman was reportedly shot in her abdomen.

Both victims were rushed to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Criminal Investigation Division detectives did not say whether the two shootings may have been connected.