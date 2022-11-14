UPDATE: Police investigating Muncie child's fatal shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police on Monday afternoon were investigating the fatal shooting of a child on the city's southeast side.

Scanner traffic indicated the victim was 4 years old and shot in the head.

A Muncie police officer stands outside a home, in the 1500 block of South Burlington Drive, where a child was shot early Monday afternoon.

The shooting, in the 1500 block of South Burlington Drive, was reported to emergency dispatchers at 12:11 p.m.

The victim was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead, according to Melissa Pease, a deputy chief with the Muncie Police Department.

"This is an ongoing investigation," Pease said. "There is no active threat to the community."

Additional information about the shooting will be released later, she said.

A medical helicopter had arrived at the hospital, apparently for use if the shooting victim needed to be transferred to an Indianapolis medical facility.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said his office would review evidence gathered by police about Monday's shooting.

"It is too early in the investigation to conclusively say one way or the other," Hoffman added.

In July, a 5-year-old Muncie girl was fatally shot in the head after her 6-year-ol brother removed a loaded handgun from a safe in their parents' bedrooms.

Hoffman later charged both of the parents with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

