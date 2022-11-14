Police investigating Muncie child's shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police on Monday afternoon were investigating a child's shooting on the city's southeast side.

Scanner traffic indicated the victim was 4 years old and shot in the head.

The shooting, in the 1500 block of South Burlington Drive, was reported to emergency dispatchers at 12:11 p.m.

The victim was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

A medical helicopter arrived at the hospital, apparently for use if the shooting victim needed to be transferred to an Indianapolis medical facility.

(This story will be updated.)

