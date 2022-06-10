Police investigating murder in Coos Bay

Jun. 9—Coos Bay police are investigating what they believe to be a murder that left a 47-year-old woman dead Wednesday evening.

Police Chief Chris Chapanar reported his officers were called to a home in the 1700 bock of Idaho Drive around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday after a 9-1-1 caller reported finding a deceased woman inside a home.

When officers arrived, the found 47-year-old Rebecca Reeves deceased inside the home. Chapanar reported officers believed Reeves died as a result of "homicidal violence."

The Coos County Major Crimes Team was activated and members from the Coos County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, North Bend Police, Bandon Police, Coquille Police, Coos Bay Police, Coos County Medical Examiner's Office, and the District Attorney's Office arrived to assist in the investigation.

Chapanar said there is little more that can be released right now as the investigation is ongoing.

Chapanar said anyone who may have information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to call the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666