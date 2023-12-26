Police investigating a murder in Halawa on Christmas morning
An unfortunate start to Christmas as a homicide investigation is underway in Halawa.
An unfortunate start to Christmas as a homicide investigation is underway in Halawa.
It's never too early to prep for next year's holiday. We found tons of pre-lit and flocked options at Balsam Hill and Amazon.
The Celtics didn’t play their best game against the Lakers on Christmas Day, but one thing is for certain: Their best game is better than anyone’s best game so far this season.
Taylor took over for DeVito in the third quarter after the Giants failed to score a first-half touchdown.
Jones was not in the giving spirit on Christmas.
Plus, score a bestselling knife set for over 60% off and a top-rated massage gun marked down by over 50%, to name a few.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
Let the after-Christmas sale shopping commence! Score an Emeril-endorsed air fryer for less than $80, a Dyson vac for $140 off and more.
The Ravens and 49ers cap Christmas in a showdown of the NFL's two best teams.
The Eagles had an embarrassing play on a kickoff return.
The Knicks star shakes off the criticism and showcases the fruit of his hard work with 38 points and six assists in a 129-122 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
It's light, it's cute and it's got space for up to 40 treasured family baubles, bangles and balls.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
Because of the disparities in competition levels and no upsets as there were earlier in the season, my AP ballot remains relatively unchanged for Week 8.
Arizona has now lost two of its last three games since it reached No. 1 in the polls earlier this month.
No room? No problem! Conquer clutter with these sanity-saving tree bags, gift wrap organizers and last-minute decor finds.
More than 241,000 fans of the $5 wonder can't be wrong!
For many homeowners, living on a Christmas block is more than putting up decorations and stringing lights each year – it’s a lifestyle they buy into before they even move in.
Also on deck: an RCA home theater projector for less than $30, an Emeril-endorsed air fryer for less than $80 and so much more.
Big, sturdy and waterproof, here's the sane way to send your holiday centerpiece to bed.
From Sephora to Zappos, these are our favorite holiday gift cards — and you can present them digitally or in person!