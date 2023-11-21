Police investigating murder name man found dead in Peterborough home

Police have released the name of a man found dead at a property in Peterborough.

The body of Paul Knowles, 56, was found in Farriers Court, Orton Longueville, at about 23:00 GMT on Sunday.

A 52-year-old woman from the city has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken into custody.

Cambridgeshire Police said a post-mortem examination was due to take place on Wednesday and the force appealed for more information.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830