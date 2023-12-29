Police investigating murder-suicide after 7-Eleven shooting in Yukon

Police have released information about a fatal shooting that occurred outside a convenience store near Yukon.

According to Oklahoma City police, Elisabeth Anderson, 23, was shot by Gavin Navitt, 34, on Thursday afternoon. Navitt then shot himself. Both were transported to the hospital where they died.

Police said the two were previously involved in a romantic relationship. Anderson had agreed to meet Navitt at the 7-Eleven convenience store at Reno and Czech Hall Road to return some of his property.

"It was during this meeting that Mr. Navitt pulled out a pistol and shot Ms. Anderson numerous times while she was sitting in her car," the Oklahoma City Police Department wrote in a news release issued Friday. "Mr. Navitt then turned the gun on himself, ending his life."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Yukon 7-Eleven shooting: Police investigating as murder-suicide