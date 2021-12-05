Police investigating murder-suicide Saturday in Rapid City

Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
·1 min read

The Rapid City Police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide that took place Saturday night.

Police responded to a call around 7:40 p.m. to a business near East Saint Patrick Street and South Valley Drive for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. When police arrived, they found two people with fatal gunshot wounds outside the business.

During the investigation, police determined the shooting was a murder-suicide, according to police.

There's no reason to believe that there is an ongoing public safety threat, according to police.

No names of the suspect or victim were released.

