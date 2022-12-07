Police investigating murder in Waikiki after man dies

Dec. 7—UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

Honolulu police said a 21-year-old man died after he was physically assaulted by a group of males in Waikiki early today.

Police said the victim was sitting at a bus stop when a group of males approached him at about 2:45 a.m. today.

"A physical altercation ensued and the victim fled mauka on Seaside Avenue while being pursued by the suspects," police added.

The suspects caught up to the victim and assaulted him with a blunt object. During the assault, the victim became unresponsive and the suspects fled the scene.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and took the victim to The Queen's Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police had temporarily cordoned the bus stop fronting the Royal Kuhio Hotel on Kuhio Avenue with yellow tape as officers investigated this morning.

Officers also cordoned Manukai Street between Royal Hawaiian and Seaside avenues as part of the investigation. Manukai Street is located on the mauka side of the hotel.

There are no arrests at this time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Honolulu police have opened a second-degree murder investigation in connection with a man's death in Waikiki early today.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a call of an unresponsive man on the ground in the area of Manukai Street and Royal Hawaiian Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.

EMS administered advanced treatment on the man, described to be in his 30s, who suffered a wound to the left side of his chest.

He was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.