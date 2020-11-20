Police investigating murder of young couple found in Miami mansion

Tyron Coleman,23, and Jessica Moye ,26, were found deceased inside the Florida home on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Police Department are in search of leads involving the killing of two young people in a luxury Miami, Florida rental home.

Read More: Florida police searching for shooter after 23-year-old mom killed

Tyron Coleman, 23, and Jessica Moye, 26, were found deceased inside the home on Tuesday, according to Miami CBS Local.

The police responded to a call at the 300 block of SW 136 Street around 11:30 a.m. in the Southwest Miami area after a cleaning crew discovered the two bodies.

Neighbors near the short term rental say they aren’t surprised that something so heinous would take place at the location.

“There was always parties being thrown. There are certain people types of people who live here. This is more of a family area,” said David Martinez, a neighbor. “We told them several times that we have a lot of complaints, so I am not shocked at all. We knew something was going to happen.”

According to WSVN News, the scene was gory and neighbors say they saw a suspicious-looking vehicle nearby. But police have no leads yet.

“The picture does not do her any justice,” said Thomas Jones, Moye’s uncle who raised her.

“She was a beautiful child, a beautiful person. I just miss her being around. I’m missing her now. This is not easy. Our Jessica was like a daughter, not a niece,” Jones added.

Neighbors in the area are now afraid for their own safety.

Read More: Miami cops who idolized 'Bad Boys' charged in cocaine-trafficking operation

“We want to know what happened,” Maureen Adelman told the outlet after learning about the incident. She adds that she is now very fearful. “You don’t want anything like that to happen in your neighborhood.”

“It’s pretty shocking for the quiet neighborhood,” said Richard Adelman. “It’s pretty shocking that it happened like this. We’re very curious about what happened.”

A $3,000 reward is being offered for anyone leading to the arrest of conviction of the murder, according to People.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers encourages those with information to call Tip Line at (305) 471-TIPS.

