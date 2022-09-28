Police investigating NC shooting that left 1 dead, 3 others hurt

Chapel Hill police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three others hurt Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 6:15 p.m. at the University Gardens Condominiums on Pritchard Avenue Extension, WTVD reports. Officers were called to the scene for reports of “multiple” gunshots, police said.

ALSO READ: Man charged with murder after deadly shooting near east Charlotte arcade, CMPD says

According to investigators, one person died at the scene. Two other people were shot and were taken to the hospital. Police said one more person had “additional injuries” but did not specify what those were.

The Chapel Hill Police Department said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

(WATCH BELOW: Eighth-grader arrested for threatening mass shooting at Charlotte middle school, police say)







