Police investigating near BPD station after person shot in Dorchester

Boston police are investigating after a person was shot in Dorchester late Sunday night.

According to a spokesperson from the Boston 25 Police Department, the victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

A Boston 25 news camera caught crime scene tape cordoning off the entrance to the District C-11 Boston Police Department parking lot on Gibson Street.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Boston Police and are awaiting further details.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW