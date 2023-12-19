Police investigating after North Nashville shooting kills 34-year-old

Nashville police are investigating an early morning shooting in North Nashville that left one man dead.

Dominique Bonds, 34, was shot in an alley of the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release.

Bonds knocked on a nearby apartment for help before he collapsed on the doorstep, police said. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he ultimately died.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police investigating after man shot to death in North Nashville