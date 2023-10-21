Police investigating north Phoenix fatal shooting as a homicide

Phoenix police said a man died after he was shot by an unknown person in north Phoenix early Friday morning.

At around 3 a.m., police responded to a shooting call north of 19th Avenue and Bell Road at an apartment complex, where they found an adult male shot.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene, but the unidentified man was pronounced dead.

Police did not identify a suspect.

Police have investigated the death as a homicide.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police investigation north Phoenix shooting as homicide