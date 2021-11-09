One reported dead in North Raleigh shooting

A person has died after a Monday night shooting in North Raleigh, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

The Raleigh Police Department previously said it was investigating a shooting on Benson Drive, just north of the Raleigh Beltline.

The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. Monday.

Police did not release the identity of any victims, or say whether any suspects had been identified or taken into custody.

ABC11 crews at the scene reported that a person had died as a result of the shooting, and that a black Mercedes-Benz was being towed away.

The N&O has asked Raleigh police for further details about the shooting and the victim.

Police have asked those with information about the shooting to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for instructions on how to report a tip online or by text message. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.