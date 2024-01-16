Police investigating north Stockton homicide, suspicious death

A deadly drive-by shooting in north Stockton has police scouring the city for a possible shooter.

Just after 9:20 p.m. Monday, a vehicle pulled up on Angel Drive and unleashed a hail of gunfire before fleeing the scene, residents said. The attack left a 20-year-old man dead, according to Stockton police.

The man had not been identified publicly by the San Joaquin County medical examiner by deadline Tuesday. But a witness said the man had been sitting in a white Ford Focus near 2900 Angel Drive when he was shot.

The witness — who said he was a family member of an Angel Drive resident — was in the kitchen of a nearby home when he heard five to seven high-caliber shots ring out in the street, he said.

The witness saw nothing of the shooter or shooters but taillights speeding from the scene, he said.

The Record is not naming the witness out of concern for his safety.

In the following moments, the Ford Focus revved as though the 20-year-old's foot had become stuck on the accelerator, the witness said. The young man's seat in the vehicle appeared to be reclined all the way back.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where he died, according to police.

By 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, nine chalk circles typically used to mark shell casings at a crime scene were still visible across Angel Drive.

The police department released no information about suspects or possible motives.

Also over the weekend weekend, police began a suspicious death investigation after finding a 39-year-old man dead on Hazleton Avenue, just south of the Greyhound station on Sonora Street, according to a department release.

Police shared no details of the man's injuries. Traffic officers are investigating, the release stated.

Late Friday, police announced the arrest of 19-year-old Jaiden Liggins in connection with fatal shooting of James Collins, 40, near Ninth and Anne streets in southeast Stockton in September.

Police didn't specify where or under what circumstances officers arrested Liggins.

Liggins is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon in a case filed in December, online court records show.

It wasn't clear from the records if the case is connected to the September homicide. No new case has been filed against Liggins in 2024, the records showed.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Police investigating north Stockton homicide, suspicious death