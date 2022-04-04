Police investigating officer’s use of firearm after chase in Grays Harbor County Sunday

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an Elma police officer’s use of a firearm after he discharged it near the end of a vehicle pursuit that started in Central Park and ended in McCleary.

According to a press release from the Elma police department, officers were notified that a 42-year-old Rochester man had pulled a gun on a Central Park 7-11 clerk Sunday afternoon.

Elma officers saw the suspect traveling at high speed eastbound on Highway 12 just west of Elma. The officers made several attempts to stop the vehicle as it reached upwards of 100 mph through Elma.

The suspect then drove east in the westbound lanes of Highway 12 for some time before switching to the correct direction of traffic, according to the release. Elma police were assisted by McCleary officers once the pursuit continued into McCleary.

The suspect’s vehicle collided with another vehicle in McCleary, ending the pursuit. Around this time, an officer with the Elma Police Department discharged his weapon. None of the officers involved nor the suspect was injured.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol assisted in the pursuit and arrest of the man, and the area was blocked off for several hours, according to the release.

The suspect has been booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery and several other charges.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.