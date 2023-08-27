Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Highland Park

TechCrunch

JLR has found a use for its second-life Jaguar I-Pace batteries. The automaker, formerly known as Jaguar Land Rover, is working with Wykes Engineering, a manufacturer of renewable energy products, to develop one of the largest energy storage systems in the U.K. to harness solar and wind power using old I-Pace batteries. JLR's announcement is the automaker's first foray into energy storage systems.