Police investigating officer involved shooting after fatal hit-and-run in Wilkinsburg

Police are investigating an officer involved shooting after a hit-and-run accident that left one man dead in Wilkinsburg.

According to Allegheny County police, a Monroeville police officer tried to stop a car being driven by 48-year-old Jack Sherwood, from Monroeville, around 7:54 p.m. Friday. Police knew Sherwood for having active arrest warrants for multiple felonies.

According to police, Sherwood fled police and a vehicle pursuit followed. During this, Sherwood hit a mini motor bike at the intersection of William Penn Hwy and Graham Blvd in Wilkinsburg.

Police stopped the pursuit to tend to the man driving the motor bike. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police said while the investigation was underway, Allegheny County police detectives went to the area of the 1600 block of Clark Street to search for Sherwood.

They found his car in the 1200 block of Bessica Street near Clark Street. Sherwood was inside the vehicle, police said.

Police said when officials approached, Sherwood tried to hit a detective with his car and hit the detective’s unmarked police car. When he tried to hit the detective, that officer fired several rounds into Sherwood’s vehicle.

Sherwood fled the scene and detectives followed in a brief pursuit through Wilkinsburg, Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood and Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. The pursuit ended back on Clark Street and officers took Sherwood into custody.

Sherwood was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm. After he’s released, he will be taken to Allegheny County Jail, according to police.

In accordance with Allegheny County Police Department’s critical incident policy, the Pennsylvania State Police will investigate the officer involved shooting.

Charges against Sherwood have not yet been released.

