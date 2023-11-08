Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Mooresville hospital

Police said they’re investigating an officer-involved shooting at a hospital in Mooresville on Wednesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., a Channel 9 crew could see officers outside Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

It’s not clear what exactly happened and if anyone was hurt.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Mooresville Police Department to learn if an officer was hurt in the incident. We’re also working to learn when the shooting happened and if anyone will be charged.

Police said they are working to release more information.

We have a crew at the scene gathering information and will share updates as they come in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

