Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Brookhaven
Police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday evening.
Brookhaven police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are on the scene of the shooting.
The incident occurred at Rustic Ridge Drive.
Police have not said if anyone has been injured or what led up to the shooting.
