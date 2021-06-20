Durham shooting victim was killed during an argument, police say

The Durham Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The shooting took place in the 2400 block of Guess Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the department said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim who had been shot lying in the parking lot, according to a news release Sunday.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Authorities have not released any details about the person.

Witnesses said he was shot during an argument, according to police.

The Durham Police Department did not respond to a News & Observer request for more information about the shooting, suspects and motive.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Investigator Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers may remain anonymous, the department said.

A total of 331 shootings had been reported this year in Durham as of June 5.

As of the same date, 17 people had been fatally shot in the city.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.