Police investigating after one found dead, 911 caller in hospital charged with assault and battery

Local and state police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Millbury home. A man who police say called 911 was also found in the home and is now facing charges of assault and battery.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. Millbury police officers responded to the area of Millbury Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased man inside and another living man in the back of the building that made the 911 call, according to Worcester County DA Joseph Early.

The caller was transported to UMass Memorial Hospital and charged with aggravated assault and battery. The caller and victim knew each other, according to Early.

Early also stated that a search warrant was being written as he spoke at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Millbury Police Chief Brian Lewis stated that this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

Early stated he could not reveal many details on the investigation but commended the Millbury police officers on their prompt response time.

