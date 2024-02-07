Police investigating after one person killed, another injured in Merced shooting

Authorities are investigating after a person was shot and killed in the Loughborough area of Merced on Wednesday.

Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to the area of Frankfort Court and Denver Avenue for a report of shots heard in the area, according to a Merced Police Department news release. Officers arrived and were directed to a residence and found an unresponsive male who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities said life saving efforts were attempted and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, police learned of another male victim suffering from gunshot wounds who had fled to a nearby residence. Authorities said the victim was located and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police, detectives are working to investigate the shooting and no motive has been identified at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Christian Lupian at 209-388-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.