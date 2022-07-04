Police investigating after one person was shot in Springfield

Crews are on the scene of a shooting that happened later Sunday night in Springfield.

Officers responded to Cassilly Street off of North Limestone Street on the report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m., according to Springfield Police Dispatch.

Police dispatch tells us that one person was shot and has not been transported from the scene.

Further details have not been confirmed at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more information.