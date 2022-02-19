Police investigating after one person was shot at Wilmington Hooters

Wilmington police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the Hooters on Market Street.

Wilmington Police were dispatched to 5112 Market St. just before 8 p.m. Friday after receiving reports a fight had broken out between several men at Hooters.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found one man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and has non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the police department.

Police have not released the name of the victim. No charges have been filed yet in the incident.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department by calling 910-343-3609 or texting WPDNC to 847411. Tips can also be submitted through the Tip 411 app.

