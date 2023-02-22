News crew shot, one dead, while reporting on Orlando woman’s murder; 9-year-old girl also killed: sheriff

One journalist was shot dead and another wounded in an Orlando neighborhood on Wednesday as they covered a homicide from earlier in the morning.

The second shooting occurred at 4:05 p.m., hours after police had finished covering the 11:15 a.m. shooting death of a woman in her 20s, Orange County Sheriff John Mina told reporters Wednesday evening. The alleged shooter opened fire on a reporter and photographer from Spectrum News 13.

“Tragically, one of the news 13 employees has passed,” Mina said. The other one was being treated at the hospital. He did not give their names.

The suspect, 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, then allegedly went into a home and shot a woman and her 9-year-old daughter. The girl also died, Mina announced Wednesday. He said there was no indication as to the motive for any of those shootings. He was armed with a handgun, Mina said.

The woman murdered earlier in the day was found at 11:17 a.m. in the Pine Hills neighborhood of Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert and said one person had been detained but it was not clear if they were the alleged shooter.

Police found the woman’s body, and a white car with the passenger door open in the middle of the crime scene,” WESH-TV reported. They were still working Wednesday afternoon to identify her and determine whether her death was related to the other events in the area, WESH said.

Witnesses told WFTV that they’d seen “a young woman shot and killed after she fell out of a car,” a reporter from the station tweeted.

Shocked neighbors said they’d heard nothing until emergency personnel descended on the neighborhood.

“It was so many coming by one time, I got up and walked up here and followed them,” neighbor Valerie Williams told WESH, with another neighbor, Teirenney Vickers, adding, “I didn’t hear any gunshots.”

Police were still piecing together information as detectives canvassed the neighborhood.

“It’s enough to make me want to sit here and weep,” Williams told WESH, decrying the gun violence. “It just won’t stop. It needs to stop. People don’t value life.”