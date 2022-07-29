UPDATE: Man killed after machete attack at Triangle Park in Dayton Thursday; 1 arrested

A man was found dead after he was attacked by another man with a machete late Thursday night, according to Dayton police.

Officers and medics were called to Ridge Avenue near Triangle Park just before midnight Thursday night on reports of a person down on the ground with blood near him, dispatch records indicate. Police were dispatched with the believe that the man injured might have been hit by a car in an accident.

“When we got there we found it was a murder and not a traffic crash,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns told News Center 7.

The victim has not been identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family and further investigation.

An initial police investigation found the man suffered “very serious trauma to the head and body,” after he was attacked with the machete and later ran-over by a car, Johns said.

Officers made an arrest on the scene and recovered the machete they suspect was used in the attack.

Daniel B. Anderson, 23, is listed in the Dayton police incident report as the man arrested during the investigation. Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Montgomery County Jail Friday morning, booked on a preliminary charge of murder.

The police investigation found the suspect and victim knew each other and Thursday’s violent outcome was the result of a disagreement that escalated, Johns said.

The incident is not believed to be connected to a machete attack also near Triangle Park in late June, Johns said. Officers had been able to make an arrest previously in that case, he added.

Additional details were not released. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.