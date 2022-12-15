Police investigating overnight shooting leaving one person dead on Kensington St. in Roxbury

Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Kensington Street in Roxbury.

Police say that one male was shot.

Boston EMS say no one was transported to the hospital.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

