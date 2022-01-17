Police investigating overnight shooting in Shamokin

Jan. 17—Shamokin Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred overnight in the city, according to Chief Ray Siko.

Siko said officers were dispatched to Tiffany's Bar, on Independence Street, for a report of shots fired at around 12:30 a.m.

When police arrived they were told the shooter was still in the area, Siko said.

Siko said four shots were fired into the front window of the establishment and struck items inside but no one was injured.

Siko said police have a suspect at this time but no arrests have been made.

"This is a very active investigation," Siko said Monday morning.

This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.