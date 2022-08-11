Police investigating overnight shooting in Worcester

One person was hospitalized after a late-night shooting on Catherine Street in Worcester.

Police said just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night officers responded to 58 Catherine Street for reports of a shooting.

A 22-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. There is no word on the condition of the victim.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact the department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW