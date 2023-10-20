One dead, three injured after shooting near Golden Gardens

Seattle police are investigating a mass shooting on Thursday afternoon.

According to Seattle Police, the shooting occurred at Golden Gardens dog park around 3:30 p.m.

Police told KIRO 7 that someone may have tracked a stolen car to the dog park when two parties exchanged gunfire.

Police say there were multiple shooters and multiple victims.

At the dog park, one person was shot and killed.

Three other people then drove off in a car, stopping at 26th Avenue Northwest and Northwest Market Street, near the National Nordic Museum.

Those three people all suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to Harborview Medical Center.