Police investigating Peabody homicide

Jan. 25—PEABODY — A Peabody man is being held without bail in the shooting death of another Peabody resident Sunday night, prosecutors said.

Charles Burgess, 26, was taken into custody on Monday and brought to court for an arraignment on a murder charge.

The victim has been identified as Prince Thompson, 25, also of Peabody.

Thompson died after being struck by a single gunshot to the chest, prosecutor Heidi Sylvanowicz told a Peabody District Court judge Monday afternoon.

After the shooting, Burgess and a second man, who was also masked, took Thompson's car and left the scene, the prosecutor said. Burgess was arrested Monday in Boston. The second suspect remains unidentified.

The incident occurred at 78 Wallis St. at 9:41 p.m.

Police and paramedics provided first aid to the victim, who was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police had said they were looking for a suspect who may be driving a black 2006 Ford Fusion.

Burgess remained out of view just outside a courtroom door at Peabody District Court, after his lawyer raised concerns about tainting the still ongoing process of witness identifications.

Peabody police and detectives and the state police detectives unit with the district attorney's office are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Peabody police at 978-531-1212 or 978-538-6364.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis