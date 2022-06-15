Police investigating after worker fatally struck by tractor-trailer at Conley Terminal in Boston

An investigation is underway after a worker was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer at the Conley Terminal in South Boston on Wednesday morning.

Troopers were called to the the full-service container terminal around 11:40 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. A 72-year-old man from Revere was pulling a trailer through the terminal when he hit a 41-year-old truck driver who was walking by.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

As of 12 p.m., the terminal was closed to business, according to Port of Boston.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The cause of this crash is still under investigation with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, and Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit.

Conley Terminal is closed as of noon today, June 15. Check back for more information on terminal reopening. — Port of Boston (@PortofBos) June 15, 2022

