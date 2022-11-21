Police investigating after pedestrian hit by car in Edmonds
Highway 99 Southbound at 238th Street Southwest in Edmonds is closed after a person was hit by a car Sunday night, the Edmonds Police Department announced.
According to police, the pedestrian was not in the crosswalk when they were hit. They were taken to Harborview Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.
The driver cooperated with police and showed no sign of impairment, police said.
Traffic investigators are responding. Road will be closed south of 238th for an extended time.
