Police investigating Pensacola Village Apartments fatal shooting; One suspect in custody

The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was fatally shot Sunday at Pensacola Village Apartments.

Officers responded to 500 E. Fairfield Drive around 1 p.m. Sunday and found one adult victim with a fatal gunshot wound at the "G" building.

"Another victim has been transported to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Services," a PPD press release says. "One suspect is in police custody."

In case you missed it: Pensacola man convicted of killing Brownsville teen robbery accomplice, but not of murder

The News Journal reached out to the police department regarding the suspect, but further information was not available.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: PPD investigating Pensacola Village Apartments fatal shooting