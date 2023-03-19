Police investigating after person allegedly shot in Homewood overnight

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a person said he was shot in Homewood overnight.

According to police, an unknown age male arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg at around 4:15 a.m.

The victim told police he was shot near the intersection of Frankstown and N. Homewood avenues.

The victim is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

3 local US Postal Service workers charged with theft Pittsburgh bridge that abruptly shut down for emergency repairs will now be closed for 3 years At least 1 person injured after shooting in Aliquippa VIDEO:Hundreds working to raise money for families of 2 Washington County teens who died in a car crash DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts